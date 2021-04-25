Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 224,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,059. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

