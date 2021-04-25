Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.96. 1,198,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.71.

