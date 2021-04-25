Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Boosted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.