Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 644,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,095. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.