Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.13. 17,559,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,007,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

