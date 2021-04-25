Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock remained flat at $$117.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,245,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

