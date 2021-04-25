Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

