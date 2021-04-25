VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) PT Raised to $245.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.83.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $211.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.41. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,634.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

