Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

