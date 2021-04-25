Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.31 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.26 million and $12.31 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,311.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.18 or 0.04749755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.00457669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $800.44 or 0.01559955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.22 or 0.00707872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00488842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.01 or 0.00411228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004546 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,750,597 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.