VerusCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.19 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $174.19 million and $146,617.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 103.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00005911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,901,857 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.