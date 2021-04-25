VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $4.52 million and $34,385.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00728075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.06 or 0.07793643 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.