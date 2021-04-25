Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Raised to GBX 1,040 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Wednesday. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -15.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 836.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 658.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.