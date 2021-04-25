View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.85. View shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in View stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

