VIG Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $9,247.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,457,578 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

