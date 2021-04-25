Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

VKTX stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.