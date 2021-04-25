Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

