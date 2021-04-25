Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

