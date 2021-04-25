Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VVOS. Roth Capital began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.