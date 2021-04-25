Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 133.58 ($1.75) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

