W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $89.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

