Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 732.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,250,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

