Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,703 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

DLR stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.