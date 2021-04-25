Washington Trust Bank Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM opened at $381.95 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

