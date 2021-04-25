Washington Trust Bank Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.