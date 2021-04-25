Washington Trust Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

