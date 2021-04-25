Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.