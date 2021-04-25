Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 66.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

