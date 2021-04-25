Waves Enterprise Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $488,920.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.20 or 0.01027959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.91 or 0.99783108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00636665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

