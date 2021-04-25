WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $2.62 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005261 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $771.10 million and approximately $52.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

