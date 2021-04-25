Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Webster Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

