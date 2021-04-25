WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

