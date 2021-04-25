Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,006. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.