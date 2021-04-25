WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,559.06

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,559.06 ($20.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,859.27 ($24.29). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,841 ($24.05), with a volume of 416,684 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,867.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47.

In other news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

