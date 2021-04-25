Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.77 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

