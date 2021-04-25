Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

WHR stock opened at $238.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

