William Blair Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.