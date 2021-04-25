WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.88

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 36438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.