WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $73.53 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in WNS by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in WNS by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in WNS by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

