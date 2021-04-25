Wolfswood Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Wolfswood Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Health Assurance Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAACU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $54,548,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $22,040,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $20,208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $19,285,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $15,549,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

