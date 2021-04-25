Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKPPF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

