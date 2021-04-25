Wownero (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $46.28 million and $1.99 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 294.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00064533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

