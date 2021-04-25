xBTC Trading Up 11% This Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $4,521.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00269050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.98 or 0.01038066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,727.65 or 0.99926080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00642895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

