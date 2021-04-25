Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

