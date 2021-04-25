Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 327,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 185.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 115.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,514.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

