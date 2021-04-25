Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

