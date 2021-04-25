Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.