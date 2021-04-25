Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.33.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.59. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. Insiders have sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 over the last 90 days.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.