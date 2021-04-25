Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Now Covered by 86 Research

86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,288,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

