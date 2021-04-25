YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 415,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $267.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.